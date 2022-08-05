Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.10

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.10 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 7.05 ($0.09). Shield Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,437,900 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.26. The stock has a market cap of £16.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of clinical stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anemia in adults.

