SHIELD (XSH) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $83,239.97 and approximately $11.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,181.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,667.07 or 0.07191437 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00156689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00021456 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00265135 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.02 or 0.00690311 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.65 or 0.00593777 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005742 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

