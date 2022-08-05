Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) received a €110.00 ($113.40) price target from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($175.26) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($113.40) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($128.87) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €146.00 ($150.52) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €135.00 ($139.18) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ETR:SAE traded up €1.16 ($1.20) during trading on Friday, hitting €97.92 ($100.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,897 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.21. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €65.28 ($67.30) and a fifty-two week high of €165.70 ($170.82). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €89.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -23.61.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

