Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

WPP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.64) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,230 ($15.07) to GBX 915 ($11.21) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,330 ($16.30) to GBX 1,260 ($15.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,244.44 ($15.25).

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Price Performance

WPP opened at GBX 827.80 ($10.14) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,591.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 846.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 979.42. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 753.60 ($9.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,231.50 ($15.09).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.