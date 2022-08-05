Short Interest in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Rises By 19.1%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 4,710,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 810,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Agora during the fourth quarter worth $22,266,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Agora by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Agora by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 20,328 shares during the last quarter.

API opened at $5.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. Agora has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $565.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of -0.05.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative net margin of 50.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $38.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agora will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

API has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Nomura upgraded shares of Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

