Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Rises By 17.5%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 764,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the June 30th total of 650,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 107.6 days.

Vivendi Stock Performance

VIVEF opened at $9.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $13.84.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

