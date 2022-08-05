Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,232 shares during the quarter. Walker & Dunlop makes up about 1.0% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Walker & Dunlop worth $12,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 117.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

In related news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz acquired 1,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.16 per share, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

NYSE:WD traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,864. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.20 and a 52-week high of $156.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a current ratio of 160.37.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $340.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.06 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

See Also

