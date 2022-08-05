Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $11.29 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,074 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $11,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSEW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 421,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,143,000 after buying an additional 36,661 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 207,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after buying an additional 57,942 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 221,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $61.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,889 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.22.

