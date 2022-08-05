Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,887,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE J traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $128.06. 11,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,294. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.64 and a 200-day moving average of $131.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Jacobs Engineering Group Announces Dividend

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Recommended Stories

