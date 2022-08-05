Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $35.22 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.7% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $35,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,906,299,000 after acquiring an additional 885,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,472,000 after purchasing an additional 708,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 138,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,534,890,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.90. The stock had a trading volume of 79,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,678. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.68.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,618 shares of company stock worth $13,329,800. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.