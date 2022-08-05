Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $9.10 Million Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of Y. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Alleghany by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Alleghany by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Alleghany by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Alleghany by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Alleghany by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on Y. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Alleghany Stock Performance

Shares of Y stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $837.56. The stock had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $834.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $783.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.57. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $585.10 and a 12 month high of $862.87.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.15 by ($0.87). Alleghany had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $17.39 earnings per share.

Alleghany Profile

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.