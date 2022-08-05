Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 12,617 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,918 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,617 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.5% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,478,185,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,746,000 after buying an additional 832,614 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,713,058,000 after buying an additional 790,219 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,037,257 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,027,849,000 after buying an additional 592,648 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $532.29. The company had a trading volume of 69,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,317. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $499.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.93.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,630,827.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,144 shares of company stock valued at $69,269,555 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

