Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 127,523 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,523 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $80.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,829. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 6.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.