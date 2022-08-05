Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,376,270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,988,000 after purchasing an additional 104,469 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $744,840,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.14. 36,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,388. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.84 and its 200 day moving average is $205.57. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

