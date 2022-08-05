Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 2,149 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.33% of Vishay Precision Group worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Insider Activity

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $423,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,775,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VPG traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $30.55. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,740. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $416.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.67 million for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 6.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

About Vishay Precision Group

(Get Rating)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.