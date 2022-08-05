Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 8,700 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,050 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.09. 58,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,453. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.15 and a 1 year high of $150.61.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.18.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

