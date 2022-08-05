Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $14,875,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 803,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,613,000 after acquiring an additional 61,647 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $86.94. 351,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,495,317. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.