Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €64.00 ($65.98) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($77.32) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.40 ($71.55) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($60.82) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($76.29) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($77.32) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday.

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €50.90 ($52.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €53.44. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €43.20 ($44.54) and a 1-year high of €67.66 ($69.75). The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

