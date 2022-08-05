Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.13.

Sierra Wireless Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE:SW opened at C$39.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of C$17.17 and a 52-week high of C$39.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless ( TSE:SW Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$219.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$179.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post 1.5720298 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sierra Wireless news, Senior Officer Stephen Gregory Harmon sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.12, for a total value of C$66,991.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$340,045.62.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

