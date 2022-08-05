Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Shares of Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 58583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Silver Range Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.67 million and a P/E ratio of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12.

About Silver Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 46 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.