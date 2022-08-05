Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.35

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.35 and traded as low as C$3.23. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at C$3.29, with a volume of 272,347 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SVM. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$609.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Silvercorp Metals Increases Dividend

Silvercorp Metals ( TSE:SVM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$52.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$54.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

