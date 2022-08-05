Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.69.

Silvergate Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

SI stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.07. 10,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,065. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,561,000 after purchasing an additional 26,415 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,083,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,963,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $801,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

