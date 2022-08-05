Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 2.1 %

SSD stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.92. 2,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,404. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $87.73 and a 52 week high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $593.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,656,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,904.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $255,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,587.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,656,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,904.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,780 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,487 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Capital International Investors grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 603.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,902,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,209 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 27.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,365,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,850,000 after acquiring an additional 295,305 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,489,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $11,831,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 14.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 624,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,839,000 after purchasing an additional 80,890 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

