Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of SBGI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,217. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.35) by $3.18. The business had revenue of $837.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth $114,000.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

