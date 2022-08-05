Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.68

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.68 and last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 13589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHI. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
