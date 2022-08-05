Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.68

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.68 and last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 13589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHI. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.