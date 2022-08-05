Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Skillz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Skillz from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.10 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skillz currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.80.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz Trading Up 6.1 %

Skillz stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 331,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,398,621. The stock has a market cap of $681.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.37. Skillz has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillz

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $93.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a negative net margin of 68.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts forecast that Skillz will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 21,632,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,943,000 after acquiring an additional 366,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth $48,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,425,000 after purchasing an additional 574,314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,533,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 58.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,981,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,912 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.