SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Trading 12.7% Higher

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) shares rose 12.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.46 and last traded at $17.41. Approximately 6,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 335,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SkyWater Technology to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

SkyWater Technology Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $698.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 5.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 78.19% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $48.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 9,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $52,762.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,660 shares of company stock valued at $68,315 in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 998,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 131,472 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 890,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after acquiring an additional 283,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $6,968,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 204,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.