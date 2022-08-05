Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.375-$1.425 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Skyworks Solutions also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.90-$2.90 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen set a $132.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.95.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SWKS opened at $111.80 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $88.76 and a 1-year high of $187.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.90 and a 200 day moving average of $117.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

