SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Stock Price Up 15.1%

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 15.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 11,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,741,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark restated an “initiates” rating on shares of SKYX Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

SKYX Platforms Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity at SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms ( NASDAQ:SKYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Dov Shiff bought 10,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $51,630.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,871,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,465,189.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John P. Campi bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,189,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,567.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dov Shiff purchased 10,824 shares of SKYX Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $51,630.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,871,109 shares in the company, valued at $18,465,189.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 81,656 shares of company stock worth $297,748 in the last ninety days. 40.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SKYX Platforms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYX. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms in the first quarter worth about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SKYX Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SKYX Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $421,000.

About SKYX Platforms

(Get Rating)

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

