Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SCCAF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised Sleep Country Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.