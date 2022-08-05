Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.
Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 58.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million. On average, analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Smith Micro Software Stock Performance
Smith Micro Software stock remained flat at $2.94 during trading on Friday. 1,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,023. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $6.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $162.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.93.
About Smith Micro Software
Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.
