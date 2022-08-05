Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 58.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million. On average, analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Smith Micro Software Stock Performance

Smith Micro Software stock remained flat at $2.94 during trading on Friday. 1,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,023. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $6.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $162.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith Micro Software

About Smith Micro Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,619,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 134,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 38.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 127,715 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 311,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 41,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

