Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to Issue $1.42 Quarterly Dividend

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.42 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%.

Snap-on has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Snap-on to earn $16.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Price Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $223.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.44 and a 200-day moving average of $210.90. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $235.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,298,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,121,000 after buying an additional 19,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.