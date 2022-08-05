SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Cut to C$35.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.62.

Shares of TSE:SNC traded up C$0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting C$24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$21.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 75.16.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

