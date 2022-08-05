SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Reaches $1.18

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. SnowSwap has a market cap of $557,153.98 and approximately $27,978.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00005092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,156 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap.

SnowSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

