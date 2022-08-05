Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.97. 75,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 159,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 50,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Company Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.