Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.62

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and traded as low as $4.45. Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 185,217 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCGLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($29.90) to €33.00 ($34.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($29.90) to €32.00 ($32.99) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.70 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.20 ($42.47) to €39.90 ($41.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($32.99) to €34.00 ($35.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Société Générale Société anonyme Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Société Générale Société anonyme Dividend Announcement

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.2694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.39%. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

(Get Rating)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

