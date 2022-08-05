Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Trading Down 0.9%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €25.82 ($26.62) and last traded at €26.06 ($26.87). Approximately 58,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.30 ($27.11).

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

