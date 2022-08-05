SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $180-185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.95 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.81-$0.86 EPS.

SolarWinds Price Performance

NYSE:SWI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.60. 13,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,680. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 91.47%. The company had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of SolarWinds

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,924,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,233,000 after acquiring an additional 92,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 31.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after acquiring an additional 531,131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 5.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after acquiring an additional 64,035 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 113.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 577,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

Featured Articles

