SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$185.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.96 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.81-$0.86 EPS.

SWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of SWI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 515,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,119. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.88.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 91.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

