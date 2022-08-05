Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Shares Up 1.8%

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29. 167,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,758,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31.

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,466,470 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management purchased a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.