Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Shares Up 1.8%

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29. 167,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,758,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.
