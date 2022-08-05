SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Director Purchases $96,000.00 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) Director Eric R. Ball purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 580,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SOUN opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $18.14.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at about $541,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at about $1,907,000.

SOUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

