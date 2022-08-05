South Jersey Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.
South Jersey Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 68.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect South Jersey Industries to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.3%.
South Jersey Industries Stock Performance
Shares of SJI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.63. The company had a trading volume of 13,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,334. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 73.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at $359,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
South Jersey Industries Company Profile
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.