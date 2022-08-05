SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) PT Raised to $97.00

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SouthState from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SouthState to $91.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SouthState from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.50.

SouthState Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $81.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.02.

SouthState Increases Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.97 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 30.18%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SouthState will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $25,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $25,228.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,587,729.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,603 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,491.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,120 shares of company stock worth $1,708,409 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in SouthState by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SouthState by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading

