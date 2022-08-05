Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. Sovos Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Sovos Brands stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.83. 17,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,374. Sovos Brands has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00.

In related news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 19,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $314,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,432.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 10.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 22.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

