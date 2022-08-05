Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. Sovos Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Sovos Brands stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.83. 17,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,374. Sovos Brands has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00.
In related news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 19,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $314,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,432.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.
