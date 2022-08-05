S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.35-$11.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. S&P Global also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.35-11.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $422.00.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $376.65. 976,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,472. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.31. S&P Global has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $128.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 25.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,487 shares of company stock worth $2,612,291. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

