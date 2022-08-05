SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE – Get Rating) were up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $29.93. Approximately 3,172,959 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 558% from the average daily volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11.

