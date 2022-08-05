SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,705,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119,560 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $277,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNK. Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 968.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,903 shares during the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,458,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,122,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,425,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3,045.6% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 171,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after buying an additional 166,442 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

JNK stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.04. The stock had a trading volume of 385,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,905,963. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.62. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $89.81 and a 12-month high of $110.14.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

