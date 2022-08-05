SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Increased by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $73.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.54.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

