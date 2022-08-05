SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 588.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,702,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $666,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.69. The stock had a trading volume of 44,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,087. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

