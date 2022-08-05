SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Bought by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,232,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SLY stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $87.75. 235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,846. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.19. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $77.12 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.